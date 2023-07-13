Guy stabs friend to death over $3000 scam money

- Advertisement -

A 22-year-old guy has been apprehended by the Imo State Police Command (Nigeria) for allegedly stabbing his friend, Nwachukwu Stanley, to death over $3,000 obtained through Yahoo Yahoo.



According to the spokesperson of the state police command, SP Okoye, the murder case was reported at the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (SCIID), triggering an immediate response from the authorities.



The suspect was identified and subsequently arrested through meticulous analysis by the Command’s Forensic Experts.

Obinna Ugochukwu, an Ikeduru Local Government Area resident in Imo State, was taken into custody.

During the course of the investigation, the suspect allegedly confessed to the heinous crime.

It was revealed that Obinna had repeatedly stabbed his friend Nwachukwu Stanley, who hailed from Umuoma in Ikeduru Local Government Area while asleep.

The motive behind the gruesome act was a misunderstanding over the sharing of proceeds amounting to $3,000, equivalent to 2.3 million Naira, obtained through cybercrime activities.

The police spokesperson, SP Okoye, confirmed that Nwachukwu Stanley’s lifeless body was transported to the morgue for further examination. Meanwhile, the suspect is expected to face charges in court once the investigation is concluded.

