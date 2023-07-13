type here...
Ghanaians react as Nana Agradaa gets arrested again
Ghanaians react as Nana Agradaa gets arrested again

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Nana Agradaa speaks from police custody
Nana Agradaa has been arrested following allegations of money doubling scam levelled against her
Evangelist Mama Pat aka Nana Agradaa has been re-arrested by personnel from the Ghana Police Service shortly after the Accra Circuit court discharged her.

According to the information, Nana Agradaa was arrested at the premises of the court for broadcasting and sharing naked photos of one Emmanuel Appiah on her television channel.

It continued that this act commited by Nana Agradaa goes against the Cyber security act and therefore the law of the land must work.

ASP Haliga who happens to be the inspector handling the case disclosed that the complaint Emmanuel Appiah is a Pastor who came to lodge a complaint against Nana Agradaa some time ago.

The complainant he said informed that Nana Agradaa on her show on her TV station took matters into her hand and showed his naked photos which she managed to get.

Not only that, she also made fun of him on the show which was also streamed live on Facebook and other social media channels.

After lodging the complaint, the police commenced investigations into the case which led to the retrieval of the photos from Nana Agradaa.

Watch the video below:

Below are some of the comments gathered under the trending story…

Seth Woekpor – So this woman can’t live without troubles woooow ridiculous

Lina Aba Hackman – I thought her tv station was taken down long ago

Evans ArkohThey are using agradaa arrest to cover up latest cases in town hmmm Ghana

Frank Lukas Jr. – Which evangelist smh

Prince CharmEeeeiii Abooozigi.. She no want Peace, She want problems.. U guys shouldn’t mind her.. She just Miss going to cells again..

Jxtcalme Bra FrancisLock her up and throw away the ??,enough of her nonsense

    Source:GHpage

