A young man named Nuhu Sule who made waves in December after stealing the iPhone of famous American rapper Meek Mill has been arrested again by the Ghana Police Service.

It would be remembered that Meek Mill after his performance at the Afronation concert announced that his phone has been stolen and pleaded that the person who has it return it.

The Police managed to track down the phone and got the suspect Nuhu Sule arrested and the phone was retrieved from him.

Someway and somehow, he was never prosecuted since the rapper make it clear that he had no intention of seeing someone go to jail because of his phone.

Fast forward, Nuhu Sule has been arrested again and this time for stealing another person’s phone at a different location.

This was shared on the social media handle of the nation’s broadcasting corporation GBC.

