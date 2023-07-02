type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentGuy who stole Meek Mill's iPhone arrested for stealing another phone
Entertainment

Guy who stole Meek Mill’s iPhone arrested for stealing another phone

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
- Advertisement -

A young man named Nuhu Sule who made waves in December after stealing the iPhone of famous American rapper Meek Mill has been arrested again by the Ghana Police Service.

It would be remembered that Meek Mill after his performance at the Afronation concert announced that his phone has been stolen and pleaded that the person who has it return it.

The Police managed to track down the phone and got the suspect Nuhu Sule arrested and the phone was retrieved from him.

Also Read: Meek Mill’s phone stolen out of his pocket during crazy bike parade in Ghana

Someway and somehow, he was never prosecuted since the rapper make it clear that he had no intention of seeing someone go to jail because of his phone.

Fast forward, Nuhu Sule has been arrested again and this time for stealing another person’s phone at a different location.

This was shared on the social media handle of the nation’s broadcasting corporation GBC.

See the screenshot below:

Read More: Police arrest suspect who stole Meek Mill’s iPhone

    Source:Ghpage

    TODAY

    Sunday, July 2, 2023
    Accra
    light rain
    79 ° F
    79 °
    79 °
    79 %
    3.3mph
    74 %
    Sun
    79 °
    Mon
    78 °
    Tue
    81 °
    Wed
    79 °
    Thu
    81 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways