Hajia Bintu ‘attacks’ Sarkodie over his rap performance at Otchere Darko’s father’s burial service

By Qwame Benedict
Hajia Bintu and Sarkodie
Heavily endowed Social media goddess, Hajia Bintu begs to differ as almost everyone on social media is applauding Sarkodie for his rap performance at Gabby Otchere Darko’s father’s burial.

The multiple award-winning rapper over the weekend attended the burial service of the father of Gabby Otchere Darko.

King Sark was selected to be one of the people to read a tribute at the burial mass but instead of reading it decided to go beyond the normal.

In a video that has fast gone viral, Sarkodie after mounting the stage called on the choir as they did a rendition of the popular choral gospel song ‘Oye’.

Some netizens applauded the rapper for turning the tribute into rap and still nailed it.

But trust some people to also have a different view on the video and one of such people is Hajia Bintu.

According to Hajia Bintu, Sarkodie choosing to rap at the funeral is just to get attention for the release of his ‘No pressure’ album.

She posted: “Sarkodie rapping at the funeral is for one thing, to promote his #NoPressure album. Sark knew that people will talk about him. Attention seeking is not bad but ……”

Hajia Bintu
Source:Ghpage

