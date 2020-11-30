type here...
Hajia Bintu drops breathtaking photos to celebrate her birthday; fans react

By Mr. Tabernacle
Hajia-Bintu
Hajia-Bintu
Today marks the birthday of one of Ghana’s most talked-about female socialites, Hajia Bintu.

The Tik Tok Star, as part of activities marking her birthday, has released stunning photos on social media and already her fans can’t keep calm.

Sheathed in a beautiful golden colour dress, Hajia Bintu posed for the camera with her face beaming with smiles to compliment her beauty.

As usual, Hajia Bintu in the breathtaking photos shared online flaunted her big booty and heavy curves.

Sharing the stunning photos on social media, she wrote; “I’m +1 today and I’m grateful to Almighty God ?????”

See photos below;

Hajia Bintu Birthday photos
Hajia Bintu Birthday photos
Hajia Bintu Birthday photos
Hajia Bintu Birthday photos
Hajia Bintu Birthday photos
Hajia Bintu Birthday photos
Hajia Bintu Birthday photos
Hajia Bintu Birthday photos

Here are some reactions on social media after she posted the photos;

King Jay; “Happy Birthday beautiful”.

LasyDrey; “Wow beautiful damsel”

TerryJonas: “Herrr this shape de3 it’s for Ministers o!”.

Happy Birthday Hajia Bintu,

Source:GHPAGE

