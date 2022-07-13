type here...
Hajia4Real has no musical talent -Kwaisey Pee

By Lizbeth Brown
Kwaisey Pee and Hajia4Real
Kwaisey Pee and Hajia4Real
Ghanaian highlife musician, Kwasi Poku Addae popularly known as Kwaisey Pee has asserted that internet sensation turned musician, Hajia4Real does not qualify to be called a musician.

In an interview on the Takoradi-based radio station, Empire FM, Kwaisey Pee indicated that Hajia4Real is not talented but is only able to produce hit songs due to her huge fanbase.

The ‘Mehia Odo’ hitmaker further stated the only reason some musicians are interested in collaborating with Hajia4Real on a song is based on her large following, especially on social media.

According to him, it is a known fact that Hajia4Real doesn’t have any skill despite dropping three hit singles.

“People will love to do a song with someone like Hajia4Real (Mona 4Real) who is not a musician because of her large following. I know you want me to say something so you use it for a story but truth be told Haji4Real is not a musician.

I am telling you. You know what I’m talking about but you want to push me so you say Kwaisey Pee said it”, the highlife musician noted.

Hajia4Real originally known as Mona Faiz Montrage is a Ghanaian socialite and model who recently ventured into music.

In November 2020, Mona released her first single dubbed ‘Badder Than’ which received massive airplay.

In 2021, she also released ‘Fine Girl’ and ‘God’s Child’ and, later launched her 7-track EP titled ‘Here To Stay’ which featured top artists like Stonebwoy, Efya, Shatta Wale and Medikal.

    Source:Ghpage

