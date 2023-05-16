type here...
Hajia4Real must be celebrated – Afia Schwarzenegger

By Mr. Tabernacle
As expected of her, Afia Schwarzenegger has added her voice to the Hajia4Real $2 Million Romance Scam that has got her to be extradited from UK to the US.

Mona Faiz Montrage, known as Hajia4Real has been repatriated from the United Kingdom to the United States on allegations of swindling over $2 million.

Hajia4real is facing allegations of duping older, single American men and women in a disturbing lonely hearts scam, federal prosecutors announced on Monday, May 15, 2023.

According to the New York Post, the Ghanaian musician and social media influencer singer appeared in Manhattan federal court on Monday.

During the court proceedings, she entered a plea of not guilty. It has been confirmed that she will be released in the upcoming days upon posting a $500,000 bond.

As part of her release conditions, she will be required to wear an ankle monitor with GPS tracking.

During a TikTok live, the socialite and self-acclaimed Queen of GH comedy asked Ghanaians to celebrate a ‘Brave’ Haji4Real for doing what our ancestors could not do.

She explains that White came to Africa to steal all our mineral resources and left us poor so for Hajia4Real to use her smart mind to collect $2 Million back she deserves to be praised.

Afia Schwar also stated that the Ghanaian socialite Hajia4Real must be featured in the Guinness Book of Records for this great feat of swindling.

