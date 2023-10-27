Hajia4Real reportedly attempts suicide as she faces over 20 years of imprisonment

- Advertisement -

Startling reports suggest that Ghanaian media personality and socialite, Hajia4Real, allegedly attempted to take her own life amidst the ongoing court proceedings.

During last Wednesday’s court proceedings, five out of the six alleged victims of Hajia4Real appeared in court, armed with compelling evidence that suggests they were scammed by the media personality.

These revelations left Hajia4Real emotionally shaken, as it became increasingly apparent that she may face severe legal consequences.

The charges against Hajia4Real, who was arrested in the United Kingdom and later extradited to the United States on May 12, 2023, encompass a range of allegations.

READ ALSO: She was forced to marry – Reactions as bride looks shy and uncomfortable on her wedding day

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

In a Manhattan federal court, she pleaded not guilty to these charges, setting the stage for a complex legal battle.

READ ALSO: Sakawa guy who murdered his girlfriend and removed her private parts speaks and goes deep into the lady’s death

The case has not only garnered attention in the United States but has also triggered significant interest from Ghana’s Financial Intelligence Centre (IFC), which is collaborating with INTERPOL and the FBI in the ongoing investigation.

Individuals within Hajia4Real’s social and business network are now deemed persons of interest in this multi-faceted case.

The Deputy Manager of IFC, Shaun Henry Osei, revealed these details in an interview with Accra-based Starr FM.

The case has implications that extend beyond the individual involved and could potentially impact numerous associates in both the entertainment and business sectors in Ghana.

Hajia4Real has been known for her prominent role as an ambassador for various business brands, further amplifying the significance of the case’s outcome.

The mounting evidence and international dimensions of the legal proceedings make it a matter of national and international interest.

READ ALSO: Video of a snake vomiting money and delivering them to its owner causes stir

READ ALSO: Man arrested for killing his University girlfriend and removing her private parts