She was forced to marry – Reactions as bride looks shy and uncomfortable on her wedding day

A heartwarming and entertaining wedding video that has taken social media by storm showcases a Nigerian groom’s exuberant dance moves that left his bride seemingly stunned.

The video, originally shared on TikTok, has since gone viral, amassing a staggering 1.8 million views as viewers marveled at the contrast in energy between the newlyweds.

In the viral clip, the Hausa groom showcases his dance prowess with remarkable agility and enthusiasm, as if he were a professional dancer.



His vibrant steps, energy, and captivating performance enthralled guests and left them in awe.

On the other hand, the bride stood still, exuding an air of shyness while she watched her groom’s impressive dance moves.

The TikToker who shared the video couldn’t help but express amazement at the stark difference in the couple’s demeanour on their big day.



They playfully remarked on the bride’s seemingly shy demeanour while joking about the groom’s electrifying performance that truly stole the show.

The video quickly became a talking point across various social media platforms, as many viewers shared their thoughts and reactions. Many lauded the groom’s dance skills and praised his ability to light up the atmosphere at the wedding.

However, the bride’s behaviour intrigued some viewers, with questions arising about why she appeared so reserved during the dance.

Below are some of the reactions from netizens…

Samiratu said; “I will definitely have a discussion about this with my husband because I don’t want this to happen to me.”

Bibi_couture_kids said; “Them no born the wife well to dance anyhow. Na north she dey o!”

Mai gadon zinari said; “Allow him to dance oo that kind joy I finally have a wife.. his out of gauro members.”

Ayevbosa Ann said; “I thought the bride was among d guest, why is she staring at him like that???mtweeee.”

Àkànké said; “The guy be like “I go take your eye see sege tonight.”

zeejay said; “She dey form shy until they reach the other room.”

Post Malone said; “Who know maybe the girl never ready for marriage then force her… I come in peace.”

Joycee said; “Hausa guys are so cute. As a Yoruba lady, I will love to marry educated Hausa.”

