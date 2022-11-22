Hajia4Real’s publicist, GH Hyper, has categorically stated that the singer has been released after being detained by UK officials for close to two weeks.

The blogger and music promoter made this revelation when he spoke to entertainment journalist, Kwame Dadzie at the 2022 edition of Rhythms on Da Runway held at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

READ ALSO: Hajia4Real was arrested at the airport – Kwesi Ernest claims

As claimed by Ghhyper, the socialite was set free a few days ago prior to the show but has since decided to stay away from the media for some time before making her first official public appearance.

He continued that Hajia4Real is really traumatized over the manner Ghanaians treated her when the issue about her arrest broke.

He added that some psychologists and health professionals are currently talking to her to ensure she gets better.

READ ALSO: An insider snitched on her to the Feds/UK authorities to be arrested – Blogger goes deep into Hajia4Real’s arrest

Hajia 4Real’s official publicist, GH Hyper, spoke to me at Rhythms on Da Runway on Sunday. He said Hajia has been released and that she will soon make a statement on her arrest in the UK.



Full video here >>>> https://t.co/f7M506RNzl#GhanaWeekend pic.twitter.com/1gjqc52nCI — Kwame Dadzie (@Kwamedadziegh) November 22, 2022

Hajia4Real real name Mona Faiz Montrage – was arrested on Friday, November 11, 2022, over a shady deal during her recent stay in the United States.

She is reported to have been on a ‘Red Notice’ in the USA. Her apprehension in the UK is allegedly a joint operation between the security agencies of both countries.