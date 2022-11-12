Ghanaian socialite and singer, Hajia4Real has been trending on the internet for the past 24 hours and unfortunately, it’s on the wrong note.

The “Badder Than” hitmaker was reportedly arrested yesterday in the UK for her alleged involvement in $8 million fraud in the US.

She is reported to have been on a ‘Red Notice’ in the USA. Her apprehension in the UK is allegedly a joint operation between the security agencies of both countries

Hajia4Real was in the UK in October for the Ghana Music Awards UK 2022 and is yet to return.

The latest development has stoked conversation on Ghana’s digital space, especially Twitter, where tweeps have waded into the trending news.

Reacting to this whole brouhaha, award-winning Ghanaian entertainment blogger and celebrity critic, Samuel Clement Enoku has claimed on his Facebook page that it was a person in Hajia4Real’s inner circle who snitched on her to be arrested.

As claimed by the founder of The Gossip Scoop, it’s not only Hajia4Real who’s into fraudulent activities – Because he can say on authority that a lot of our known celebrities also work with internet fraudsters to fund their flamboyant lifestyle.

A part of Samuel Clement Enoku’s Facebook post concerning Hajia4Real’s unanticipated arrest reads;

“And on Hajia4Reall’s alleged arrest in the UK, I’m told it’s someone in her inner circle who snitched on her to the Feds/UK authorities for her to be arrested!

Today it’s Hajia4Reall, tomorrow it could be your favorite Ghanaian musician. Again, they’re all directly or indirectly involved in fraud!“

Hajia4Real is yet to officially speak about her arrest because she’s currently in the grips of the FEDs trying her possible best to get released through her lawyers.

