Ghanaians and footballer lovers are mourning the loss of footballer Christian Atsu who lost his life after the devastating earthquake in Turkey on February 6.

The footballer has been in the news for days after efforts to locate and rescue him proved futile.

A few hours ago, news emerged from Turkey that the footballer has been pulled out of the rubble but is dead.

Social media has been thrown into a state of mourning following the loss and people have started sending their condolence messages out to the family of the late Blackstars player.

Well, in remembrance of the late footballer considered to be one of the best players in the country in recent times, we bring you his last posts on social media.

The last post from the footballer was made on Sunday shortly after scoring his first-ever goal for his Turkish club Hatayspor.

Take a look at his posts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Important win for the team

Happy to be on the scoresheet ? @hatayspor pic.twitter.com/eMhlS0JGWr — Christian Atsu (@ChristianAtsu20) February 5, 2023

May his soul rest in Peace.