Haruna Iddrisu expresses his dissapointment at Akufo Addo’s State of the Nation’s Address

The Minority Leader of the NDC, Honourable Haruna Iddrisu, expressed his disappointment at today’s State of the Nation’s Address by President-elect Nana Akuffo Addo.

The President today addressed the nation on the state of the economy while eulogizing the NPP’s great achievement for their 4-year stay in office.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for Tamale South constituency and Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu has expressed his reservations about the President’s speech and touched on issues surrounding the 2020 elections.

In a conversation with a Joy News reporter afterward at the forecourt of the Parliament House, he established his resentment over the President overlooking certain pertinent issues in the country at the moment.

According to Haruna Iddrisu, he expected the President to touch on his fight against corruption and his success on that front.

The minority leader added that the President’s failure in fighting corruption is all over his government and that it was evident for the general public to see.

“I am not impressed with his address. He failed to speak on some of the most expected issues. One District One Factory has hit the snag. I used to have enormous respect for Nana Addo as someone who believes in the rule of law but his conduct in the elections is disappointing. We’re investigating the COVID-19 funds and he spent on the elections. The media must investigate his expenditure on the just-ended elections. If we are to talk about it, we wouldn’t go home today”, he said.

Haruna Iddrisu raged at the President not covering the brutalities in Techiman over the parliamentary elections.

He indicated that the democracy of the country is under attack with Akufo Addo and the NPP at the helm of affairs.