Entertainment
Entertainment

I’ve warned my husband not to award Sarkodie anymore -Joyce Mensah

By Lizbeth Brown
Joyce Mensah, Dr UN and Sarkodie
Former AIDS ambassador Joyce Dzidzor Mensah now known as Mrs UN has explained why she will not allow her husband to give Sarkodie another award.

According to Joyce Mensah, he has warned her husband Dr UN to not award the rapper anymore due to his reactions after his 2020 ‘Kofi Annan’ awards.

The controversial socialite indicated that Sarkodie is ungrateful and does not deserve an award from her husband.

“I have told my husband Dr UN not to give Sarkodie award anymore because he was ungrateful. Henceforth, I will be controlling who he should award. That’s the power of a woman”, she wrote.

See post below;

Joyce Mensah post

It could be recalled that Dr UN originally known as Kwame Owusu Fordjour organised an award scheme in honour of Kofi Annan where he awarded personalities like Sarkodie, Berla Mundi, D-Black, Johnnie Hughes and several others.

It was later discovered that it was a fake award scheme after the United Nations disassociated themselves from the event.

This then led to a lot of trolls on social media, especially for the award-winning rapper, Sarkodie, and the other entertainers who were also awarded.

    Source:Ghpage

