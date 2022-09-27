- Advertisement -

Trending couple, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah and DR UN have rubbished the reports that their most-talked about wedding is fake.

After bridal photos of Joyce and Dr UN landed on the internet over the weekends, a section of social media users argued that the two attention seekers are playing with the minds of Ghanaians.

Alot of social media users who argued that the wedding is fake stated that since the brands of the two characters are associated with drama, there’s no way they’ll take them serious.

Apparently, Dr UN and Joyce Dzidzor Mensah are not happy about the fact that most Ghanaians believe they are only making a fuss about their wedding.

Speaking in an interview with Giovanni Caleb on TV3, Joyce and Dr UN bragged that they spent Ghc 300k on their wedding.

As claimed by Joyce and Dr UN, although their wedding was private but they spent a huge amount of money before, during and after the wedding.

In spite of the fact that Joyce and Dr UN have reiterated on several occasions that their wedding is genuine, a lot of social media users still insist they are playing with the minds of the populace.

