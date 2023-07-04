“He beats her everyday” – Worrying secrets about Mcbrown and Maxwell’s marriage leaks

- Advertisement -

Nana Ama Mcbrown‘s husband, Mr Maxwell Mensah has been accused of beating the star actress anytime they engage in a heated confrontation.

In a viral audio that has since taken over social media trends, an inside can be clearly heard ‘exposing’ what actually happens inside Mcbrown’s house notwithstanding the enviable public appearances they made.

As alleged by the insider, Mcbrown’s husband is a serial woman beater who maltreats the actress at the slightest provocation.

He additionally alleged that Maxwell caused Mcbrown’s second arm injury.

Recall that Nana Ama McBrown went back to Ghana after recovering from an arm operation a few years ago.

Mcbrown and husband, Maxwell

Also Read: Nana Ama Mcbrown and her husband were always allegedly fighting because of UTV

The actress who at that time was the host of United Showbiz on UTV took time off from her job to travel to Germany for surgery to fix a flaw in one of her arms.

“Last year, I slipped and fractured the same hand. Doctors in Ghana have tried their best but I have noticed it hasn’t healed how I expected it so I planned that whenever I get a break, I will travel to treat it”, she posted.

In the leaked audio, the person speaking further asserted that Mcbrown was just a side chick but forced Maxwell to marry her despite knowing well that he’s a notorious womanizer.

He continued that, Nana Ama is always abused by her husband whom he described as a serious drug user stating that weed is not the only thing he smokes but also sniffs cocaine.

Also Read: Netizens slam Nana Ama Mcbrown for always walking ahead of her husband at public events

The man in the audio claimed that Nana Ama McBrown knew of his abusive attitude but still went ahead to marry him after snatching him from another lady.

Listen to the audio below:

READ ALSO: Mcbrown finally breaks silence on the trending reports of scamming her fans; Goes into deep details