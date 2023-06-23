Mcbrown finally breaks silence on the trending reports of scamming her fans; Goes into deep details

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Ghanaian star actress, Empress Nana Ama Mcbrown has finally addressed the reports of scamming her fans and followers on social media.

Apparently, the Ghanaian media personality Nana Ama McBrown is at war with digital scammers using her picture to extort money from her loyal followers.

In a new YouTube video spotted on her official channel, the TV presenter issued a disclaimer in a video she purposely made to address the situation.

In the disclaimer, Mcbrown urged individuals to conduct thorough investigations on celebrity pages before choosing to follow or engage in business with them.

In an effort to assist her fans, she shared a set of simple tips and tricks that can be utilized to verify the authenticity of a celebrity page.

She additionally emphasized Media General, does not accept money on behalf of Onua TV.

To prevent her followers from falling victim to scams, she sternly warned against sending money to anyone claiming to be associated with her and promising job opportunities at the media organization using her name.

