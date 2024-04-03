He’s handsome papa – Reactions as first photos of Aunty Naa’s rich doctor husband surfaces online

- Advertisement -

Recall that exactly 5 days ago, GhPage broke the news of Aunty Naa’s secret marriage.

As reported by GhPage, Aunty Naa married in a very private ceremony and no phones were allowed at the premises of the event.

Initially, it was reported that Aunty Naa’s husband was a Ghanaian Canada-based lawyer but we have been told that the radio presenter’s hubby is a Kumasi-based doctor.

Due to the strict decision not to allow phones at the event, Aunty Naa’s husband’s identity has remained a mystery until the publication of this article.

As seen in an exclusive video that has landed on the desks of GhPage, both Aunty Naa and her hubby rocked matching Kente Outfits.

As usual, Aunty Naa was looking elegant while her husband appeared like a revered king.

