He sold his house, hotel and cars due to womanizing – Shocking details about Herny Fitz surfaces (Video)

Atopa Messiah, Henry Fitz, is said to have been a very big boy and money spender in 2019 but things turned sour in 2021.

As reported, Henry owned a 19-room hotel in Koforidua named Dream Home as well as other properties scattered around the country.

During his wedding to Dela in 2019, all the attendees received a whopping $200 each just to show that he was very dosted.

According to the people who once lived with him in Koforidua, Henry Fitz, used to dash people money for free if they called him by his moniker “Illegal”.

Unfortunately, despite spending millions on their wedding, Henry and Dela divorced after three years into the marriage.

However, in 2021, fate dealt with him as he lost all his properties and even started borrowing money from his workers.

Ever since 2021, Henry has never been the same financially and now cohabiting with his girlfriend in Acrra whom he depends on for survival.

Recall that just two days ago, Henry alleged that he used to give Serwaa Amihere Ghs 2,500 daily during their 5-month period relationship.

Aside from allegedly dating Serwaa Amihere and Efia Odo, Henry is said to have spent millions of cedis on almost all the popular slay queens in Accra as well as some famous media personalities.

Dark rumours on social media also allege that it was Henry who supposedly financed Serwaa Amihere’s Range Rover.

As speculated, Henry lost his massive fortune due to chronic womansing.

