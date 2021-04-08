Heartwarming video of Jupitar cuddling Shatta Wale as a baby in his arms stuns netizens

The love shown by two of Ghana’s Dancehall musicians, Jupitar and Shatta Wale in a recent video has caught the attention of netizens as they are amazed at how both have fun in each other’s company.

The Dancehall acts without doubts have been one of the very few musicians who have shown great love towards each other as far as the Ghana Music Industry is concerned. Thus they’ve established a very healthy and lovely relationship.

The duo is currently lodging at a hotel near Miami Beach and from the video sighted which is fast circulating on social media, they are having a wonderful and a ‘chillaxing’ moment out there.

In the footage, Jupitar was seen walking to Shatta Wale with enthusiasm whiles shouting his name and, upon seeing him, carried him like a baby, with Shatta as we have known him to be also getting into the mood and acting along.

Netizens and fans loved the scene because it was both hilarious and fascinating.

Watch the video below;

Merhn! Shatta is a whole mood! lol