type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentHere are pictures of the man who was chopping Serwaa Amihere in...
Entertainment

Here are pictures of the man who was chopping Serwaa Amihere in the leaked video

By Mzta Churchill
Updated:
- Advertisement -

A picture of an alleged ex-boyfriend of media personality, Serwaa Amihere has popped up online.

READ ALSO: I will win the elections easily- John Dumelo brags

This comes after a bedroom video of the GHOne TV presenter flew across social media platforms.

Per the information Ghpage.com has gathered so far, the man in the video is Serwaa Amihere’s ex-boyfriend.

READ ALSO: Ofui! Go and sleep with your bosses too- Serwaa Amihere fires Ghanaian lady

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

According to sources, Swerwaa Amihere and Henry were in a serious relationship some years back but unfortunately broke up for reasons best known to them.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GH PAGE

TODAY

Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Accra
few clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
83 %
3.2mph
20 %
Wed
88 °
Thu
88 °
Fri
88 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
88 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more