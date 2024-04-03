I will win the elections easily- John Dumelo brags

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actor who doubles as a politician and a farmer, John Dumelo has bragged that even though he still has the incumbent member of Parliament to compete with, he is optimistic that he will win the election easily.

This comes after one of his staunch followers questioned why he still wants to become a Member of Parliament for Ayawaso.

According to Kwaku Yung, he does not understand why John Dumelo still wants to contest after failing numerous times.

He asked the actor and father to let them know what motivates him to still compete with Hon. Lydia Alhassan.

“Why do you still want to become a member of parliament after failing so many times, tell us what actually is pushing you so hard that you can’t give up”, he wrote.

In his reply, John Dumelo said that he has failed just once, and not as numerous times as Kwaku Yung said.

He went on to brag that he is optimistic that even though he has the incumbent Member of Parliament to compete with, he will win the 2024 election easily.

In response to what motivates him to still push harder even though he failed, John Dumelo said he does not give up easily.

“I’ve failed only once at it and I know the next attempt will be a win. I don’t give up easily!” the actor said.