type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentI will win the elections easily- John Dumelo brags
Entertainment

I will win the elections easily- John Dumelo brags

By Mzta Churchill
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actor who doubles as a politician and a farmer, John Dumelo has bragged that even though he still has the incumbent member of Parliament to compete with, he is optimistic that he will win the election easily.

READ ALSO: Ofui! Go and sleep with your bosses too- Serwaa Amihere fires Ghanaian lady

This comes after one of his staunch followers questioned why he still wants to become a Member of Parliament for Ayawaso.

According to Kwaku Yung, he does not understand why John Dumelo still wants to contest after failing numerous times.

He asked the actor and father to let them know what motivates him to still compete with Hon. Lydia Alhassan.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale kneels down to beg Fella Makafui to forgive Medikal

“Why do you still want to become a member of parliament after failing so many times, tell us what actually is pushing you so hard that you can’t give up”, he wrote.

In his reply, John Dumelo said that he has failed just once, and not as numerous times as Kwaku Yung said.

He went on to brag that he is optimistic that even though he has the incumbent Member of Parliament to compete with, he will win the 2024 election easily.

In response to what motivates him to still push harder even though he failed, John Dumelo said he does not give up easily.

“I’ve failed only once at it and I know the next attempt will be a win. I don’t give up easily!” the actor said.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GH PAGE

TODAY

Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Accra
few clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
83 %
3.2mph
20 %
Wed
88 °
Thu
88 °
Fri
88 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
88 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more