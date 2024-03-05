Here’s why GH musician Tulenkey is trending on social media

type here...
By Armani Brooklyn
In the trending pictures that have raised a lot of eyebrows, Tulenkey was photographed sleeping inside a casket with pieces of cotton inserted inside his nostrils.

Despite not being dead and still living, Tulenkey decided to portray himself as a dead person ready to be buried.

As we all know, most Ghanaian musicians are fond of doing extreme things just to create buzz around their upcoming projects.

It’s strongly believed that the trending pictures from Tulenkey is a crafted attempt to create awareness for his upcoming project which might either be a single, an E.P or an album.

Source:GHpage

