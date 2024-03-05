Here’s why GH musician Tulenkey is trending on social media

- Advertisement -

Talented Ghanaian musician who performs under the stage name Tulenkey has taken over social media trends after sharing a worrisome picture of himself on X formerly Twitter.

In the trending pictures that have raised a lot of eyebrows, Tulenkey was photographed sleeping inside a casket with pieces of cotton inserted inside his nostrils.

READ ALSO: Trending audio of a married woman hiring hitmen to take her hubby’s life so that she can take his properties

Despite not being dead and still living, Tulenkey decided to portray himself as a dead person ready to be buried.

As we all know, most Ghanaian musicians are fond of doing extreme things just to create buzz around their upcoming projects.

It’s strongly believed that the trending pictures from Tulenkey is a crafted attempt to create awareness for his upcoming project which might either be a single, an E.P or an album.

READ ALSO: Opambour made me remove my trousers and started fiingering my V during counselling – Lady alleges (Video)

READ ALSO: Opambour gyimifuo – Lady who has accused the man of God of fiingering shows her chubby V to the world (Video)