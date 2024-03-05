type here...
Trending audio of a married woman hiring hitmen to take her hubby’s life so that she can take his properties

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
A trending audio on social media that has left a lot of social media users ja droppers captured the moment a married woman was recorded on the phone while hiring hitmen to take her hubby’s life.

In the audio, the hired hitmen can be heard requesting a second gun from the wife who had already provided them with one firearm.

As disclosed by the hitmen, they needed two guns to complete the mission but the woman insisted that they should use the one she had already provided for them.

Being in the midst of a lot of people, the woman begged to end the call and promised to later call the hitmen for further deliberation.

As alleged, it’s the hitmen who presented their conversation with the evil wife to Aunty Naa of Oyerepa FM.

Listen to the audio below to know more…

Source:GHpage

