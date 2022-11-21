type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsHigh school student hangs himself to death after he was falsely accused...
News

High school student hangs himself to death after he was falsely accused of rape

By Armani Brooklyn
High school student hangs himself to death after he was falsely accused of rape
- Advertisement -

 A male student of Kriel High School in South Africa has reportedly hanged himself to death after he was falsely accused of rape by a colleague female student.

According to reports, the 17-year-old grade 11 pupil is suspected of having hanged himself with his tie in a classroom after the false rape allegations were levelled against him.

READ ALSO: Afia Schwar shames Mzbel for being raped thrice

He committed suicide just after writing his last examination paper for the term as school is set to break for the Christmas holidays.

The girl later confessed that she was only playing after it was confirmed that Bafana Sithole has hanged himself to death.

Before his death, Bafana wrote a suicide note addressed to his mother;

“Mama I hope this letter finds you. By the time you are reading this, I’ll already be gone. Let me love you and leave you.

“Singihambile mina maye. I have suffered in this world all alone. I was accused by those who are better than me.

“May she forgive me for what I did to her. Kodwa zanke ngim’hlengue mina. I am not a rapist,” read part of the note.

This is what men are dealing with, you can wake up and be accused of rape – then when we ‘question’ each rape allegation, we are labelled rape apologists yet we’ve seen a few fake allegations and nothing is done.

READ ALSO: More on how Pastor and Chief kidnapped, raped, killed and buried lady

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, November 21, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    74 %
    2.2mph
    20 %
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    84 °
    Wed
    85 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    84 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News