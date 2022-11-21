- Advertisement -

A male student of Kriel High School in South Africa has reportedly hanged himself to death after he was falsely accused of rape by a colleague female student.

According to reports, the 17-year-old grade 11 pupil is suspected of having hanged himself with his tie in a classroom after the false rape allegations were levelled against him.

He committed suicide just after writing his last examination paper for the term as school is set to break for the Christmas holidays.

The girl later confessed that she was only playing after it was confirmed that Bafana Sithole has hanged himself to death.

Before his death, Bafana wrote a suicide note addressed to his mother;

“Mama I hope this letter finds you. By the time you are reading this, I’ll already be gone. Let me love you and leave you.

“Singihambile mina maye. I have suffered in this world all alone. I was accused by those who are better than me.

“May she forgive me for what I did to her. Kodwa zanke ngim’hlengue mina. I am not a rapist,” read part of the note.

This is what men are dealing with, you can wake up and be accused of rape – then when we ‘question’ each rape allegation, we are labelled rape apologists yet we’ve seen a few fake allegations and nothing is done.

