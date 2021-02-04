Highway robbers shoot down driver of ambulance carrying woman in labour

According to a reportage from one Frank Mandela Bawumia on Facebook, highway robbers have attacked and shot a driver of an ambulance rushing a pregnant woman in labour to the hospital.

The driver making his way from the Akuse Government Hospital to the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua took shots to the head from these robbers who had invaded the area.

Sources say that he is in critical condition and has been referred from the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The sad incident occurred on Thursday dawn on the Somanya to Adukrom road.

More information coming from the incident report that the driver who was in charge of Yilo Krobo Constituency Ambulance with registration Number GV 644-20 went to pick up a woman in labour.

Apparently, the pregnant woman who was at preterm labour (31 weeks)was arranged to be taken to Eastern Regional Hospital since Akuse Hospital has no neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

However, they drove right into the robbery operation on the road and sped past without stopping.

The armed robbers fired shots at the ambulance shooting the driver in the head.

The Police after receiving a distress call rushed to the scene after the incident and conveyed both injured driver and the woman in labour to the Tetteh Quashie Memorial Hospital.

The acting Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command Sergeant Francis Gomado confirmed the incident revealing that they had not made any arrest yet.