The word “Doggy” has been trending in Ghana’s digital space for hours and nobody seems to have an idea about what is really going on.
On Thursday afternoon, the ambiguous yet explicit word usually used by adults in the bedroom popped up on the trending tab on Twitter in Ghana.
After featuring for hours, it gradually climbed up the ladder to the number one spot, amassing more than 14,000 tweets.
One might think the word “Doggy” was trending because a sex tape might have leaked on the internet. But thorough checks yielded no such results.
As hilarious as it could be, the trending word generated a buzz among netizens on the platform as they twaddled.
Check out some tweets we sampled from Twitter below