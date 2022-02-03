- Advertisement -

The word “Doggy” has been trending in Ghana’s digital space for hours and nobody seems to have an idea about what is really going on.

On Thursday afternoon, the ambiguous yet explicit word usually used by adults in the bedroom popped up on the trending tab on Twitter in Ghana.

After featuring for hours, it gradually climbed up the ladder to the number one spot, amassing more than 14,000 tweets.

One might think the word “Doggy” was trending because a sex tape might have leaked on the internet. But thorough checks yielded no such results.

As hilarious as it could be, the trending word generated a buzz among netizens on the platform as they twaddled.

Check out some tweets we sampled from Twitter below

The feeling of listening to Kofi Kinaata is better than Doggy, nothing but facts here. #TheFeelingKojowadosty — Kobby Founda??? (@Founda_) February 3, 2022

Yu fit listen to this music while having sex edey speed de doggy rate #TheFeelingKojowadosty — Dr. Joshua? (@kwasiwhite_1) February 3, 2022

Africa all ebi Ghana Twitter dem bi horny pass ? i saw doggy trending so i thought someone’s dog has gone missing… not knowing it is about sex smh ????? — Saada ??? (@daddys_girltn) February 3, 2022

Ahh?, why is Doggy trending, kyere3 s3 menti ase3

Who is that horny person? — Maame Yaa Baffour Takyi (@YaaTakyi) February 3, 2022

So why is doggy trending ???. Ghanaian youths de3 Asem oo??? — NanaYaa (@andrasyaaerason) February 3, 2022

If her favorite position is doggy, she is for the street ? — FilaMan ?????? ?? (@Filaman19) February 3, 2022