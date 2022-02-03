type here...
GhPageLifestyleHilarious reactions as the word 'Doggy' tops trends on Twitter in Ghana...
Lifestyle

Hilarious reactions as the word ‘Doggy’ tops trends on Twitter in Ghana with over 14K tweets – Screenshots

By Kweku Derrick
doggy trends
doggy trends
- Advertisement -

The word “Doggy” has been trending in Ghana’s digital space for hours and nobody seems to have an idea about what is really going on.

On Thursday afternoon, the ambiguous yet explicit word usually used by adults in the bedroom popped up on the trending tab on Twitter in Ghana.

After featuring for hours, it gradually climbed up the ladder to the number one spot, amassing more than 14,000 tweets.

One might think the word “Doggy” was trending because a sex tape might have leaked on the internet. But thorough checks yielded no such results.

As hilarious as it could be, the trending word generated a buzz among netizens on the platform as they twaddled.

Check out some tweets we sampled from Twitter below

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, February 3, 2022
    Accra
    haze
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    74 %
    3.5mph
    25 %
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    85 °
    Mon
    84 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News