A new video has been sighted on social media where a man believed to be in his sixties trying to seize a gun from a policeman.

According to what we gathered from the video, this man caused an accident which caused an injury to someone on the road but instead of stopping, he left without even checking if any harm has been done.

This made some people follow him to question why he failed to stop after causing an accident which had someone injured.

An identified policeman who was at the scene tried to arrest the man but the man was resisting arrest saying he was a big man and asking those around if they knew him.

He tried making a phone call but one other man was voice was only heard behind the video asked that the policeman takes the phone from him and take him straight to the police station to take down his statement.

When they finally took the phone from him, he pounced on the policeman in an attempt to take his gun but the policeman overpowered him and pushed him crushing him to the ground.

Watch the video below:

The video which was shared by social commentator Kwame A-Plus, stated that the statement ‘I’m a big man’ and others is what is destroying the country.

He captioned it: “I’m a big man, I know a big man, I’m calling a big man.” Thats the problem this country has. At your age, you hit someone and run away. Now you want to take an officer’s gun. Who does that? Shaaaame on you.”