HO: Police give full details on why Secessionists burnt STC bus

- Advertisement -

The Ghana Police Service has said four individuals who attacked the State Transport Company’s yard in the Volta Region demanded for keys to eleven buses which were packed in the yard.

According to the Police, the drivers and personnel who were at the premises refused to handover the keys to the armed men who as a result, set on of the cars ablaze whiles another has been partially burnt.

The Police said in its preliminary investigation, it found a flag of the group which calls itself “Western Togoland” was found at the scene.

On the wee hours of Friday, September 27, some armed men reportedly attacked the Aveyime and Mepe Police Stations in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region.

They forcibly took over both stations simultaneously, overpowered the police officers on duty, broke into the armoury, and made away with all the weapons.

31 persons were arrested in connection to the incident that occurred on Friday and have since been remanded and will reappear on October 13.

Read Statement Here:

Arson at Ho STC Yard.

Police is investigating the allegation that at about 02:00 am today, four armed men stormed Ho STC yard demanding the keys to all the vehicles parked and set two of the mini buses ablaze when the drivers did not produce the keys. The arrival of Police and Fire Service personnel saved the situation. Preliminary investigation shows that there were 11 vehicles parked at the time of the incident. One bus was completely burnt and another slightly burnt. A flag of the group which calls itself “Western Togoland” was found at the scene. Police urge the public to remain calm while volunteering information to Police and Security Services.

See their post below:

Text culled from mynewsgh.com