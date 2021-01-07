type here...
GhPage News Hohoe MP Peter Amewu nearly beaten by angry NDC members in parliament...
News

Hohoe MP Peter Amewu nearly beaten by angry NDC members in parliament for asking them to vacate majority seats

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Peter-Amewu
Peter-Amewu
MP-elect for the Hohoe constituency had an altercation with members of parliament of the NDC after confronting them on why they were occupying majority seats in parliament.

There have reportedly been various disruptions in Parliament during the dissolution of the 7th parliament and the inauguration of the 8th parliament of the 4th Republic.

MPs from the opposition NDC party forcibly occupied the majority seats to the right of the Speaker of Parliament while leaving the minority to the NPP.

Peter Amewu who would take none of it, got into a squabble with members of the NDC after he asked them to vacate the seats.

Meanwhile, today, 7th January 2021 is the inauguration of the president-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

His swearing-in will see 13 Africa presidents and leaders in attendance for the event.

The inauguration of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will take place in the precinct of Parliament.

Among other disruptions, MP for Tema West constituency has been captured in a video attempting to make away with some ballot papers during the counting of votes for the selection of the next Speaker of Parliament.

Source:GHPAGE

