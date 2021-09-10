- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian man based in the United States of American wants to return to his home country after his quest for greener pastures only landed him on the streets of New York City, with no roof over his head, for many years.

The man whose name is given as Johnson Takyi hails from Ashongman, a suburb of Accra, but decided to leave the shored of the country in hopes of finding a better standard of living.

But it appears his dreams never saw the light of the day, and as it stands now, he has been rendered homeless and obviously left with no nutritious food to feed on.

His plight was made known in a group on Facebook where a member of the community asked the general public to assist Johnson Takyi to reunite with his family again.

“This gentleman Johnson Takyi who says he hails from Ashongman in Accra is homeless and is on the streets in the Bronx New York. I asked for his permission and took this photograph to circulate, per chance a relative would get in touch and help him.

“Please call Lawyer John Akpalu at (347) 635-4156 if you know any of his relatives or if you are a relative who wants to help. God bless you richly.”