More Photos as Hon Asenso Boakye shows football skills with area guys in Bantama

- Advertisement -

The member of parliament for the Bantama constituency is not only skilled in making laws in parliament but also very good with the ball when he is on a football pitch.

Honorable Asenso Boakye showed his football skills when he played a football game with some members of his constituency in Bantama during the Easter break.

As one of the golden rules of the political game is to get closer to the people especially the people at the grass-root level, the Honorable MP ensured he used the easter break to get closer to his people and familiarize really well with his constituency folks.

Even though you could see that beacuse of his weight he looked so tired Hon Asenso Boakye was highly hailed by many people as they were surprised to learn that the lawmaker can really play football.

“Back home in Bantama, Saturday morning local football. I scored a hat-trick but the ‘haters’ like Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, Jude Kwame Osei and Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah would say: hey don’t mind this guy; he only played for just 90 seconds” Hon Asenso Boakye wrote as he captioned the photos of the game.

SEE BELOW PICTURES OF THE GAME:

Group photo, Asenso Boakye with Area Boys at Bantama

Asenso Boakye in action

Asenso Boakye in action

Asenso Boakye in action

Asenso Boakye in action

Asenso Boakye in action