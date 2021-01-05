Hon. Lydia Seyram Alhassan appointed as Deputy Majority Chief Whip of Parliament

- Advertisement -

Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Hon. Lydia Seyram Alhassan has been nominated by the NPP as the Deputy Majority Chief Whip.

The National Council of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) held a meeting to select their choices for the various positions in the 8th Parliament of Ghana.

Amongst other positions, Lydia Seyram Alhassan was chosen as the Deputy Majority Chief Whip.

Joining her in that role will be Hon. Habib of the Tolon Constituency.

Meanwhile, Prof. Mike Ocquaye has been retained as the party’s choice of Speaker of Parliament in the 8th Parliament.

Whiles MP for Suame, Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu will continue as Majority Leader with Alexander Afenyo-Markin, MP for Effutu Constituency as his deputy.