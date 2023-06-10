type here...
Hookup girl slaps and beats guy who chopped her and refused to pay (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Hookup girl slaps and beats guy who chopped her and refused to pay (Video)
A young Ghanaian guy who refused to pay for the services of a hookup lady whom he chopped the whole night was subjected to severe beatings.

In the shot trending clip, the angered hookup girl can be seen physically attacking the penniless male customer.

Hookup girl slaps and beats guy who chopped her and refused to pay (Video)

Initially, the guy wanted to hide his face from the camera but the fearless hookup girl proceeded to land a couple of slaps on his face to restore his brain to factory settings.

The hookup girl was hell-bent on collecting her service charge from the guy at all costs.

