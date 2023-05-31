It’s better to be an ashawo than to work – Hookup girl says as she flaunts her daily earnings (Video)

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A young Nigerian lady who currently resides in Ghana has courted massive attention online after arguing that it is better to be a sex worker than to have a decent job.

In the trending video, the lady who had just returned from one of her clients showed off the money she had received from one of her ‘atopa’ sessions.

READ ALSO: Oxford Street: Nigerian Ashawo gang tackle GH Man after he refused to pay after enjoying ashawo service

As seen in the video, the lady had made over 600 cedis from a ‘short time’ – Which is just 30 minutes of intercourse with one of her clients.

According to the lady, she’s very pleased with her ashawo job and nothing under the sun can make her exit such a lucrative business.

She also mocked her followers who had taken to the comments section of the video to advise her – As suggested by her, they are only jealous of the money she makes on a daily which is the monthly salary of most of them.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: “The easiest hustle to become rich as a girl is prostitution” – Ashawo lady claims

READ ALSO: Any lady who asks a man for money is an ashawo – Woman argues