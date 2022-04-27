type here...
“Hope all is well?” – John Dumelo mocks ‘NPP’ Kalybos with birthday message

By Albert
Actor and politician John Dumelo has subtly jabbed comedic actor Kalybos on his birthday.

In an interesting birthday message with an accompanying campaign photo, John Dumelo dragged Kalybos over his decision to vouch for the NPP.

He went on to question whether Kalybos was feeling the effects of the government he strongly campaigned for.

John Dumleo wrote: Happy birthday Kalybos. Hope all is going well…….U still my bro. ??

Kalybos, Prince David Osei and some other celebrities were forceful in the 2016 and 2020 campaigns of the NPP. They combed the length and breadth of the country asking people to vote for the NPP.

After what seemed like a poor decision following the lukewarm leadership exhibited by the government, many of these celebrities have openly shared their regrets.

On the back of that, John Dumelo has used the opportunity to pull the legs of Kalybos on his birthday.

