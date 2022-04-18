Hopeson Adorye to expose Serwaa Broni for ‘blackmailing’ President Akufo-Addo

- Advertisement -

NPP stalwart Hopeson Adorye has threatened to expose and forever shut Serwaa Broni up for blackmailing President Akufo-Addo.

The reaction of the former MP comes on the back of an exclusive interview Serwaa Broni granted maverick journalist Kelvin Taylor.

In the interview, Serwaa Broni revealed the clandestine relationship she had with President Akufo-Addo and how everything began between them when he was and is still married to first lady Rebbecca Akufo-Addo.

Serwaa Broni

Per her account, Akufo-Addo usually asked her to shut up about their affair by giving her perks, money and preferential treatment.

Serwaa Broni also intimated that President Akufo-Addo formed a makeshift militia which he was supposed to use to mute her forever.

On the back of that, Hopeson Adorye has weighed the reputational damage these revelations would have on the local fn global image of Ghana’s president and as a result, pledged to expose her.

Hopeson Adorye believes Serwaa Broni has been tasked to drag the name of the president into gross disrepute and to leave a sour taste in the mouth of his followers.

Consequently, Hopson Adorye believes when the records are set straight, Serwaa Broini would be out of the picture and Ghanaians would appreciate the integrity of the President.

Enough of this nonsense. Setting the records straight today. Stay tuned

Hopeson Adorye post

Meanwhile, Hopeson Adorye had shared a video that sought to clear the president and to rubbish the claims made by Serwaa Broni.

https://fb.watch/ctd3hGSBfY/ Watch Video HERE