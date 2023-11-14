How Cyril allegedly caught Eyram cheating on him exposed – Chilling konkonsa drops (Video)

- Advertisement -

The latest trending story on the local digital space alleges that Cyril of YOLO fame has reportedly walked out of his marriage with Eyram.

The reports which were initially treated as fake seem to have an iota of truth in them.

Notorious IG blogger simply known on the social media app as @AdwoaTutugyagu has alleged that Cyril is no longer under the same roof with Eyram as he now stays inside his family’s house in Kasoa.

According to a post sighted on Tutugyagu’s controversial page, Eyram was cheating on Cyril and vice versa.

READ ALSO: YOLO actor Cyril and his wife Eyram reportedly divorce – Full gist drops (Video)

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Aaron Adatsi and baby Mama, Eyram

Apparently, they were still together because none had caught each other red-handed but what broke the camel’s back was when Cyril caught Eyram in the act.

Feeling disappointed and heartbroken, he called the marriage a quit and has since walked out of his matrimonial home.

At the moment, the two are separated despite sharing a child together.

Meanwhile, it has also been asserted that Cyril never wanted to marry Eyram but he was left with no other option to tie the knot with her after she got pregnant.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Husband weeps after finding out that the money he sent to his wife to build a house has been squandered

READ ALSO: Guy cries his eyes out as Circle boys give him an empty box as a phone after paying over Ghc 15000