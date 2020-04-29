- Advertisement -

In the Ghanaian rich businesses men’s league, Dr Osei Kwame Despite is one of the figures who has stood tall in all weather making a name for himself with an unbeatable class.

Being one of the richest men in Ghana with a special interest in business investment. He’s perhaps the most inspiring business success storyteller.

For as long as many of us can remember, Kwame Despite has been on the list of richest persons in Ghana.

The CEO of the Despite Group of Companies has been sitting pretty at the top of the heap for a long time now and has really only had challenges from a handful of other rich people.

He has defied all odds to rise to the top of the business ladder this explains his name ‘DESPITE’.

The avid business investor who currently owns commercial radio stations as well as other huge investments.

Well, Ghpage.com brings you detailed information on how Dr Osei Kwame Despite spends his money.

The big-time business magnate owns a number of mansions all over the county and outside the shores of the country. The mansions he owns excellently defines his personality. “It shouts Success”!

Dr. Osei Kwame Despite is a great lover of cars and loves them expensive too.

The humble business owner owns fleets of expensive and luxurious cars such as Mercedes Maybach S 650, Bentley Mulsanne W.O, McLaren, G-wagon Brabus, G Wagon Mansory(Starr Tropper) and Philipp Plein Mercedes-AMG G63, Rolls Royce Ghost, Rolls Royce Wraith, Mercedez Benz Brabus Vehicle worth $ 200,000 and Aston Martin.

He also has a collection of expensive Vintage Cars.

Despite also is known for his Philanthropic works. Osei Kwame never seizes giving back to society.

In February 2018 he donated a new-constructed ultramodern Children’s Block at the 37 Military Hospital as his birthday gift.

The edifice was constructed from the personal resources of Despite himself for the hospital.

Aside from the Corporate Social Relationship carried out by his companies, Kwame Despite is reported to be a financier of a great number of students and business startups.

He is a regular donor to many organizations and was nominated for Philanthropy of the Year in last year’s Exclusive Men of the Year Awards. He offered free bus rides to passengers in Accra and other parts of Ghana.

As part of his outstanding philanthropic works, he built an ultramodern Police Station at Wiamoase.

He also commissioned the construction of two new ultra-modern facilities for the Tesano Police Divisional Headquarters in Accra.

Dr Osei Kwame surprised thousands of bereaved men and women who have lost either their husband or wife with items worth over millions of cedis in his hometown, Agona Wiamoase in the Ashanti Region.

He believes every gift which is given, even though is small, in reality, its great, if it is given with affection.

Who said money is the root of all evil? who? Try poverty!. We all aspire to be like him or better than him. Keep working hard and make a life!