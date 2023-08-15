How Frank Naro slapped his married sugar mummy after chopping her in a hotel ‘exposed’ – Video

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actor and musicain simply known in the showbiz circles as Frank Naro has been accused of slapping his US-based sugar mummy named Maame Konadu in a hotel after they had intercourse and he got to know that she’s married.

According to the circulating rumours, Frank Naro was involved in a romantic affair with Maame Konadu last year.

The alleged affair came to light when Maame Konadu told a friend about her affair with the star.

According to reports, Frank Naro and Maame Konadu began their affair during the actor-cum-musician’s visit to the United States last year for a show.

As alleged, Maame Konadu concealed her marital status and convinced Frank Naro to believe that she was single.

The two went to sleep in a hotel and it was only after the intimate encounter that Frank Naro purportedly learned about Maame Konadu’s marital commitment – leaving him stunned and facing a moral dilemma.

In an attempt to maintain the secrecy of their affair and shield it from the prying eyes of the public, Maame Konadu is alleged to have gifted Frank Naro an iPhone 12.

However, Maame Konadu has dismissed the reports and stated that she hasn’t bought any iPhone 12 for Frank Naro.

Frank Naro on the other hand is yet to either affirm or dismiss these trending rumours.

