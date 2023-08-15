“Your career will end soon” – Ghanaians descend on Dr Likee for ignoring the ladies who helped him peak for Efia Odo

- Advertisement -

The recent collaborations between popular actor Ras Nene, also known as Dr Likee, and actress-turned-skit maker Efia Odo has stirred a wave of controversy on social media.



An aggrieved netizen has taken to the internet to vent his frustration and directed fiery curses towards Ras Nene for ignoring Ama Tundra, Momaa, Aichaa and the host of other ladies who helped him peak.

In the post, which was in reaction to a recent video featuring Ras Nene and Efia Odo, the social media user expressed vehement discontent over the apparent shift in Ras Nene’s alliances.



He accused him of abandoning the up-and-coming actresses who worked him day and night for the success of his skit carer.

And now redirected his attention and fame towards Efia Odo who has been labelled as a gold digger.



As lamented by the netizen, instead of Ras Nene sharing his new fame with those who had once been part of his journey, he has now completely abandoned them.

The angry and disappointed fan commented;

“Dr Likee will fall and his career will end. How can you ignore all the ladies you started with, all teh ladies that made you blow with your skits and go for this golddigger ashewo girl Efia Odo after making it big.

“It’s not funny ooh boss you go bleed soon and she will move to another famous guy like she has been doing,”



These accusations have raised questions about loyalty, reciprocity, and the delicate balance between personal growth and remaining rooted in one’s origins.

