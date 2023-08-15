Serwaa Amihere happily flaunts her artifically enhanced curves and butts after second surgery – Video

- Advertisement -

Famed media personality, Serwaa Amihere is trending after storming social media with a new body shape believed to be the handworks of Turkish surgeons.

According to some social media users, Serwaa Amihere has enhanced her butts and curves for the second time



Without a shred of doubt, Serwaa can now be described as the most curvaceous girl on the internet.

In a new trending video, Serwaa Amihere stole the shine of a recent program where her boss, Bola Ray was unveiled as the brand ambassador for Jesu Segun London luxury fashion store.

As seen in the trending clip, Serwaa Amihere rocked a nice black bodycon dress, flaunting her her mega bortos and hips.

Many social media users who have come across the video are asking when exactly she underwent this recent surgery for the extra voluptuous body.

Check out some of the popular comments gathered under the video…



fabiola_fabi7 1d – Her hips are not large this, she even has hip dips

hertzwhyte 1d – Where the hip dips gone to???



missy_gonzy 1d – How do you feel when you flaunt fake things???

adwoa_kotoko 1d – She’s pretty mom but as3 3to) nibi ab3ka ho…. anaaa mani soa

