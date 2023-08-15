type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentSerwaa Amihere happily flaunts her artifically enhanced curves and butts after second...
Entertainment

Serwaa Amihere happily flaunts her artifically enhanced curves and butts after second surgery – Video

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Famed media personality, Serwaa Amihere is trending after storming social media with a new body shape believed to be the handworks of Turkish surgeons.

According to some social media users, Serwaa Amihere has enhanced her butts and curves for the second time


Without a shred of doubt, Serwaa can now be described as the most curvaceous girl on the internet.

In a new trending video, Serwaa Amihere stole the shine of a recent program where her boss, Bola Ray was unveiled as the brand ambassador for Jesu Segun London luxury fashion store.

READ ALSO: “Your career will end soon” – Ghanaians descend on Dr Likee for ignoring the ladies who helped him peak for Efia Odo

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

Grid of Serwaa-Amihere
Serwaa-Amihere


As seen in the trending clip, Serwaa Amihere rocked a nice black bodycon dress, flaunting her her mega bortos and hips.

Many social media users who have come across the video are asking when exactly she underwent this recent surgery for the extra voluptuous body.

Check out some of the popular comments gathered under the video…


fabiola_fabi7 Her hips are not large this, she even has hip dips

fabiola_fabi7 Her hips are not large this, she even has hip dips

hertzwhyte Where the hip dips gone to???


missy_gonzyHow do you feel when you flaunt fake things???

adwoa_kotoko – She’s pretty mom but as3 3to) nibi ab3ka ho…. anaaa mani soa

READ ALSO: “You’re 56 and not 46” – Ghanaians troll Nana Ama Mcbrown on her birthday

READ ALSO: Here’s the trending club video of Efia Odo and Dr Likee that has got Ghanaians talking

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Accra
few clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
83 %
2.6mph
20 %
Tue
78 °
Wed
82 °
Thu
78 °
Fri
78 °
Sat
80 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways