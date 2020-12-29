How much Shatta Wale allegedly charged Peter Amewu to perform at his Victory Party revealed

- Advertisement -

It has been alleged by an anonymous blogger that Shatta Wale took big bucks just to perform at the victory concert of Hohoe MP-elect John Peter Amewu.

The Dancehall artist was the main guest act at the concert and as always was in his element as fans jammed to his numerous hit songs.

However, it is alleged that Shatta Wale took a whooping Ghc2 million just to perform at the event held at Hohoe on the 28th of December, 2020.

The rumours, if true, confirm how business-minded Shatta Wale is considering how much he took home just for a night’s performance.

Mr. John Peter Amewu, on the other hand, had a time of his life as videos show him getting dirty with some heavily endowed women on stage while Shatta was performing.

The blogger, sharing a picture of Shatta and the MP, stated, ”Shatta Wale charged Peter Amewu GHC2Million to perform in Hohoe. Shatta is just a business-minded artist.”

SEE POST BELOW:

Shatta Wale Peter Amewu

Meanwhile, earlier reports confirmed that the Ho High Court had placed an interim injunction preventing the Electoral Commission from gazetting John Peter Amewu as the MP-elect for the Hohoe Constituency.

An ex parte application was argued in court by the NDC’s Tsatsu Tsikata for the applicants in the constituency who were not allowed to vote in the parliamentary elections in the Hohoe constituency.

Meanwhile, John Amewu became the first candidate from the NPP to ever win the parliamentary seat in Hohoe since 2000.

The Energy Minister won the seat with a huge margin at various polling stations