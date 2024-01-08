How TB Joshua made his male servants touch his manhood in the bathroom and clean his bortos after poopooing exposed

- Advertisement -

Late televangelist, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua (TB Joshua) is currently trending online follwing an expose by British Broadcasting Corporation’s Africa Eye.



The expose which is divided into three episodes and available on YouTube as “Disciples:

The Cult of TB Joshua,” features accusations from former disciples and church workers making serious allegations against the late prophet.

Witnesses, mainly from the United States, Nigeria, the United Kingdom, Namibia, and South Africa, claim they were manipulated and physically abused by TB Joshua, forcing them to stay with him for up to 14 years.

The investigation also scrutinizes the September 12, 2014 building collapse at the Synagogue Church of All Nations’ guest house, owned by Joshua.



The collapse claimed the lives of at least 116 people, most of whom were foreigners.

One of the chilling accusations in the expose is a young man named Michael who claims to be part of TB Joshua’s ‘5 storey servants’.

According to him, they were a set of 5 guys who served TB Johsua on the last floor of his Synagogue Church Of All Nations.



They were responsible for his food, clothes, shoes and were also the ones who bathed him and also cleaned his bortos after he had attended to nature’s call.

In a part of the video, Michael said;

“When TB Joshua wants to go to the toilet, two of us have to be there with him in the toilet…”

Watch the video below to know more…

Watch one full episode of TB Joshua’s case here



