TB Joshua’s “daughter” reveals how her own “father” rap.ed and broke her vir.ginity (Video)

Late televangelist, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua (TB Joshua) is currently trending online follwing an expose by British Broadcasting Corporation’s Africa Eye.

The expose which is divided into three episodes and available on YouTube as “Disciples:



The Cult of TB Joshua,” features accusations from former disciples and church workers making serious allegations against the late prophet.

Witnesses, mainly from the United States, Nigeria, the United Kingdom, Namibia, and South Africa, claim they were manipulated and physically abused by TB Joshua, forcing them to stay with him for up to 14 years.

TB Joshua

The investigation also scrutinizes the September 12, 2014 building collapse at the Synagogue Church of All Nations’ guest house, owned by Joshua.

The collapse claimed the lives of at least 116 people, most of whom were foreigners.



One of the chilling accusations in the expose is a young lady named Jessica who claims TB Joshua took her as his biological daughter only to later rape her.



As asserted by the lady, she was a virgin when TB Joshua told her to take of her clothes and deliver.



He forced himself on her and broke her virginity in the process.

