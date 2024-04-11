How the lack of common sense and ‘first to post online’ caused Junior Pope’s tragic death

- Advertisement -

The latest tragedy going around on social media is regarding the death of Junior Pope, a Nollywood actor that unfortunately lost his life in a boat mishap on the river Niger.



Based on information going around, the actor did a life video begging the boatman to slow down, which didn’t happen and an accident occurred.

What is surprising is that when his body was taken to the mortuary, an attendant identified that the man was breathing and advised them to take him to the hospital.



But no, they took him to a herbalist by the riverbank to perform some rituals all the while filming themselves and the helpless young man on social media.

So nobody could drop their phones for some minutes to think about the idea of the absurdity of taking a helpless young man back to a river from which he almost died?

According to videos online, it was the herbalist who told them to take him to the hospital, but then it was too late.

Imagine getting drowned and then taken back to the river to perform a ritual, all the while surrounded by hundreds of people in this heat. Something is wrong with our collective psyche.

The people who couldn’t put down their phones and perform simple CPR or take Pope to the nearest hospital for oxygen to be administered are murderers.

What manner of callousness is such that everyone now seeks validation on social media rather than being a decent human being?



One can imagine the trauma that the wife will be going through right now, or his children in future, seeing their dad helpless and dying but losing his life amidst a crowd of people that could have saved him.

It is high time we all learnt basic CPR and have the common sense to approach the hospital in precarious moments like this.

