King Nazir finally speaks about his atopa match Shugatiti

- Advertisement -

King Nazir, has open up about what ensued behind closed doors, when social media was buzzing following his ordeal with Shugatiti.

The popular American porn star said he really wanted to take advantage of the time when they were trending for days and pursue his decision of arranging and telecasting a sexual bout between them.

Nasir said he made his intentions known to Shugatiti who did not give a concrete answer and this triggered him to be rude at a point.

According to him, Shugatiti did not decline nor accept his request but kept on giving him faint answers and this frustrated him a lot.

“I really wanted it to happen and I was frustrated with the fact that she was playing around. I am a businessman and she was just messing with me. She was going back and forth with me but not giving me any confirmation,” he stated in an interview with Zionfelix.

“This is my business and I really wanted it to happen. I was getting a lot of pressure, public opinion that I should film a video with her, especially because of the interest. Shugatiti and King Nasir accumulated over a 100 million interests and impression on social media. We were trending in two countries in Africa and we gained a lot of traction here in the United States as well.”

Touching on claims that he disrespected the Ghanaian socialite, Nasir said although he was being blunt in all his conversations with her, he could’ve handled his choice of words better.

“I think I could’ve handled my conversation with her on Twitter a little better. I’ll be honest, I’m just communicating my perspective,” he established.