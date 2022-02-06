type here...
‘Humble’ Osei Kwame Despite goes on his knees to receive special prayers on 60th birthday [Video]

By Albert
Ghanaian businessman Osei Kwame Despite as part of his 60th birthday celebration accepted to receive special prayers from his friends and loved ones. 

Members of the East Legon Executive Keepfit Club did not miss the opportunity to appreciate the Despite Media owner and to serenade him with praise.

As part of the celebration, Osei Kwame Despite had to humbly go on his knees to receive special prayers from one of the members of the club.

Humbly on his knees with his hands clutched, and eyes loosely closed, Kwame Despite remained in the humble position until the prayers were said.

He was later hailed, water splattered on him as he was joyously celebrated by friends and acquaintances.

Sharing the video on social media, Kennedy Osei revealed that just after the prayers, Kwame Osei Despite, his father, had his 2022 Bugatti Chiron delivered.

