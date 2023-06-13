type here...
‘Humiliated’ Twene Jonas finally confirms being a delivery guy in the US

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Twene Jonas exposed for being just a delivery guy in the US - Video drops
Self-styled Ghanaian millionaire, Twene Jonas, has finally confirmed that he’s a delivery guy in the US.

Earlier yesterday, a video that went viral on social media captured the moment Twene Jonas was filmed delivering food to a customer.

Twene Jonas looked uncomfortable throughout the video because his lies and deceit have finally been exposed.

The highly opinionated entertainment and political critic was sweating like a pregnant fish after his countryman came out for his food.

Obviously, Twene Jonas would have never delivered the food if he knew beforehand that it was a Ghanaian who had ordered the meal.

Watch the video below to know more…

Following the severe trolls on social media, Twene Jonas has shared a new self-made video of himself online to confirm that he’s indeed, a delivery guy.

According to braggart Twene Jonas in this new video, he has established a new restaurant and he wants to be delivering food to his clients in the meantime.

He bragged that he makes $40 per delivery and can make about 30-40 deliveries within the day – Hence he’s really cashing out.

Watch the clip below to know more…

