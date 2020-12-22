- Advertisement -

Fashionista Extraordinaire, Richard Brown aka Osebo the Zaraman has fired back at his ex-wife, Ohemaa following a video she made speaking on why she is preventing their kids from spending time with him (Osebo).

In a video sighted, Afia Mansa Ohemaa spoke on, explaining why she has for some time prevented her children for spending the needed time with Osebo who’s their father.

According to her, Osebo’s style of dressing is affecting their kids, in this way, having a bad influence on them. As a father, he’s supposed to live an exemplary life but currently living otherwise.

In contrast, Osebo the Zaraman, Ghana’s fashion ‘god’ has reacted, throwing shade to his ex-wife via a post on social media.

According to him as deduced from his post, fashion is his world and is the exact avenue he makes ends meet so there’s nothing anybody can do t stop him from doing what puts food on his table.

He wrote; “As a cat aim so versatile that any attempt to throw me down in the hope that my back shall hit a rock will end in futility . Good morning to u all. Still Don papa Richie one ??. Don’t stop what put food on your table, hunger will kill you if u stop and no one will feed you ????.”

In another post, he shared photos with his children with the caption;

Remember daddy’s love ?? for u guys is bigger then the sea. I love ?? you more the my self and will always love you, nothing can come between our love for each other. Am ur daddy and nothing can change that ?? I have for u????. Where ever you are, what ever you do, remember daddy loves you so much but God love ?? u the most ?????????????